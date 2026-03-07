BREAKING: Ukraine’s Drone Specialists Now Guarding American Bases in the Middle East





In a striking reversal of roles, battle-hardened Ukrainian specialists—experts at shooting down Iranian-designed Shahed drones—are heading to the Middle East to protect U.S. military installations from the very same threat.





After direct requests from Washington amid escalating tensions with Iran, President Zelenskyy has ordered interceptor drone pilots and electronic warfare teams to deploy “in the coming days,” according to ABC News and Ukrainian officials.

Ukraine’s four years of hard-won experience countering these low-cost, long-range kamikaze drones—first perfected against Russian assaults—now serves American interests in the Gulf.