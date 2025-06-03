UKRAINE’S DRONE SWARM HITS RUSSIA FOR $7 BILLION AND 40 PLANES

Ukraine just pulled off an attack straight from a spy novel.

A swarm of quadcopter drones, looking like robot bees, buzzed into Russia and took out over 40 bombers at 4 airfields.

This was not a last-minute idea; Ukraine spent a year and a half planning this operation, called Operation Spider’s Web.

The targets were huge bombers like the Tu-95MS and Tu-22M3, planes Russia cannot replace because they stopped making them years ago.

Ukraine’s drones were smuggled into Russia inside wooden crates that looked like ordinary shipping boxes.

On attack day, the crates were parked near airbases, lids opened remotely, and the drones flew out to do their job.

The 4 airfields hit were Belaya, Ivanovo, Dyagilevo and Olenya.

Videos from Belaya showed thick smoke rising, proving Ukraine’s mission was a success.

Experts estimate Russia’s damage is more than 7 billion dollars, a huge blow to their air power.

This mission is Ukraine’s biggest hit on Russia’s bomber fleet since the war started.