UKRAINE’S EX-ENERGY MINISTER ARRESTED WHILE TRYING TO CROSS BORDER





UKRAINE’S National Anti-Corruption Bureau says it has arrested the country’s former energy minister, German Galushchenko, who resigned in November amid a massive corruption scandal, as he tried to cross Ukraine’s border.





“Today, while crossing the state border, NABU detectives have detained the former Minister of Energy as part of the ‘Midas’ case,” the NABU said in a statement.





It did not name Galushchenko in its statement, but he served as the country’s energy minister last year and resigned in November.





“Initial investigative proceedings are ongoing, carried out in accordance with the requirements of the law and court sanctions. Details to follow,” the NABU added.





Galushchenko was one of several ministers who resigned in 2025 as the NABU unveiled an alleged money-laundering conspiracy in the country’s energy sector that investigators believe was orchestrated by an ally of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.





According to Ukraine’s Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), the alleged $100m scheme was orchestrated by businessman Timur Mindich.





SAPO’s investigators say Galushchenko helped Mindich manage illicit financial flows in the energy sector, while contractors working with Energoatom were forced to pay bribes of 10 to 15 percent to avoid losing contracts or facing payment delays.





Ukraine’s previous two energy ministers had resigned amid the fallout from the scandal, which ⁠also claimed the job of Zelenskyy’s chief of staff.



The two ministers ⁠and the chief of staff ⁠have all denied wrongdoing.





Battling corruption is a key priority in Ukraine’s reform effort as it eyes membership in the European Union, ‌which requires the country to shake off a decades-old scourge of graft.





Authorities in recent weeks have targeted lawmakers, ‌former Prime ‌Minister Yulia Tymoshenko and a former presidential adviser over various charges.



Al Jazeera