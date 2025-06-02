Ukraine’s military drones destroy more than 40 Russian warplanes/bombers in their latest strike

Ukraine has made a significant point to the world in their ongoing war with Russia, which isn’t gaining any ceasefire momentum anymore.

Recent reports indicate that Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) conducted a large-scale drone operation, codenamed “Spiderweb,” targeting Russian military airfields on June 1, 2025.

Ukrainian officials claim the attack destroyed over 40 Russian warplanes, including surveillance ones across five airbases.

Today, a brilliant operation was carried out. The preparation took over a year and a half. What’s most interesting, is that the “office” of our operation on Russian territory was located directly next to FSB headquarters in one of their regions.



In total, 117 drones were used in… pic.twitter.com/tU0SMN9jdB — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 1, 2025

The alleged airbase reported to be affected by the attack are Belaya, Dyagilevo, Olenya, Ivanovo, and others in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ryazan, and Amur regions.

The operation, which involved 117 drones smuggled into Russia and launched from trucks, reportedly caused $7 billion in damages and impacted 34% of Russia’s strategic cruise missile carriers.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy himself hailed the operation as a significant success, stating it would be remembered in history books.