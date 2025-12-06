Ukraine’s population has dropped from 42 million before Russia’s 2022 invasion to under 36 million, and demographers warn it could fall to 25 million by 2051





Births have collapsed, deaths now outnumber births three to one, and male life expectancy has plunged to 57.3 years.





Millions have fled abroad and hundreds of thousands have been killed or wounded, leaving schools, clinics, and villages empty.





Government forecasts show a looming shortage of 4.5 million workers, threatening post-war reconstruction and future defense capacity.



Source: Reuters