Ukrainian Drone Strikes Luxury High-Rise in Moscow Days Before Victory Day Parade



A Ukrainian drone struck the Dom na Mosfilmovskaya residential complex on Mosfilmovskaya Street in southwestern Moscow in the early hours of Monday, May 4, breaching the Russian capital’s air defenses in one of the deepest strikes into Moscow’s residential core recorded during the conflict.





Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed the attack via social media, stating that emergency services were deployed to the scene and that no casualties had been reported. According to Sobyanin, Moscow air defenses intercepted two drones targeting the capital, but one successfully struck the building. A total of five drones targeted Moscow between Sunday night and Monday morning.





Photos and video footage from the scene show visible structural damage to the upper floors of the high-rise, with debris scattered in the streets below and firefighters navigating damaged apartments. The complex sits approximately 7 kilometers west of Red Square and 3 kilometers from Russia’s Defense Ministry building, in an elite neighborhood close to several foreign embassies and diplomatic residences.





Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency temporarily restricted flights at Moscow’s Domodedovo and Vnukovo airports following the incident. Ukraine has not issued an official statement claiming responsibility as of the time of publication.





The strike comes just days before Russia’s May 9 Victory Day parade, one of the country’s most significant national events.



Sources: The Moscow Times, Kyiv Independent, Bloomberg, Euronews, Ukrainska Pravda



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