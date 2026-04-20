Ukrainian Drones Strike Major Russian Oil Refinery on Black Sea Coast

A Ukrainian drone attack hit Russia’s Tuapse oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai on the night of April 16, sparking intense fires that burned for days and sent thick smoke rising over the Black Sea.

The Rosneft-operated facility, one of Russia’s key refineries with an annual capacity of about 12 million tons, processes diesel, fuel oil, and other products vital for domestic use and exports. Reports indicate drones targeted fuel storage tanks, triggering explosions and spreading flames across multiple tanks.

Russian officials confirmed the strike on the port area, noting civilian casualties including two deaths—one a 14-year-old girl—and several injuries from debris that also damaged homes and other buildings. Emergency crews fought the blaze as fires persisted well into the following days, with at least one additional tank exploding later.

Ukraine’s military confirmed the operation, stating it aimed to disrupt Russian fuel supplies and logistics tied to the ongoing conflict. The refinery serves as a critical export hub and supports military fuel needs.