Ukrainian Long-Range Drone Strike Reportedly Targets Russian Su-57 Prototypes Deep Inside Territory



A new report suggests Ukraine may have carried out a long-range drone strike targeting some of Russia’s most advanced fighter assets but not necessarily frontline aircraft.





According to Military Watch Magazine, the strike appears to have hit Su-57 stealth fighter prototypes, rather than fully operational jets. This distinction matters. Prototypes are typically used for testing and development, and are often stationed at specialized facilities instead of active combat bases.





Early indications suggest the aircraft were located far from frontline areas, reinforcing the idea that these were not operational units. In general, deployed Su-57 fighters are used cautiously and tend to operate from safer distances rather than directly entering heavily contested airspace.





If confirmed, the incident points to two broader trends. Ukraine’s long-range drone capabilities appear to be improving, allowing it to reach deeper into Russian territory. At the same time, even high-value and relatively limited assets including experimental platforms may no longer be fully out of reach.





That said, details remain limited, and independent verification is still pending. As with many early reports from the conflict, the situation should be viewed carefully until more concrete evidence becomes available.



Source: Military Watch Magazine