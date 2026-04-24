Ukrainian Navy Offers Two Mine-Clearing Ships for Strait of Hormuz Demining Operations





Ukraine has signaled its readiness to contribute to international efforts to clear the Strait of Hormuz of mines, offering two vessels from its mine countermeasures division currently stationed in Portsmouth, United Kingdom.





According to Ukrainian Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk, both ships are fully crewed, properly equipped, and have successfully completed NATO interoperability assessments. Ukraine holds a total of five mine countermeasures vessels in the UK, of which two are operationally ready for immediate deployment.





The Ukrainian Navy stated it is prepared to participate directly in the demining mission, pending a formal invitation from the country or coalition leading the operation. Kyiv has indicated it will comply with all relevant protocol requirements if called upon.





The offer comes as international attention remains focused on the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping corridor that has seen heightened tensions and mine-related risks in recent months.



Source: Militarnyi | April 23, 2026