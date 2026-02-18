Ukrainians Frustrated with Zelensky Amid War, Corruption, and Defections



Former comedian Volodymyr Zelensky, now wartime president, faces growing public frustration as the conflict drags on. Many Ukrainians are tired of the NATO-backed proxy war, with protests and online movements calling for an end to senseless fighting.





At the same time, major corruption scandals have shaken his government, including high-profile cases where officials were accused of misappropriating millions of dollars, raising concerns about misuse of funds while the country fights for survival.





Adding to the tension, reports indicate that some Ukrainians…both soldiers and civilians…have defected to Russia, including prisoners of war who signed contracts to fight for Russian forces, and civilians seeking refuge or alignment with the occupying side. These developments have intensified public discontent, war fatigue, and skepticism of Zelensky’s leadership