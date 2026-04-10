UK’s HMS Dragon Suffers Breakdown Near Cyprus, Raising Questions Over Royal Navy Readiness





The Royal Navy’s Type 45 destroyer HMS Dragon has reportedly suffered a technical breakdown shortly after arriving near Cyprus, highlighting ongoing concerns about the operational reliability of the UK’s surface fleet.





According to Defence UA, the warship experienced mechanical issues just days into its deployment, adding to a broader pattern of maintenance and readiness challenges affecting the Royal Navy in recent years. While official details on the nature of the malfunction remain limited, such incidents have previously been linked to the well-documented propulsion issues within the Type 45 destroyer class.





The Type 45 fleet, designed for advanced air defense roles, has faced recurring technical setbacks, prompting modernization efforts such as the Power Improvement Project (PIP), aimed at resolving engine reliability problems. However, incidents like this continue to draw attention to the gap between planned upgrades and real-world operational availability.





The situation comes at a time when naval readiness is under increased scrutiny, particularly as the UK maintains a forward presence in strategic regions including the Eastern Mediterranean.



Source: Defence UA