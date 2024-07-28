UKUSEFA PANGW’ENA PREPARATIONS ADVANCE



Preparations for the Ukusefya Pangw’ena Traditional ceremony of the Bemba people of Northern and Muchinga Provinces have reached an advanced stage.



A check by ZANIS in Mungwi found the road leading to the Ngwena Arena, the site for the ceremony, upgraded while people were busy cleaning at the main arena.



And Ukusefya Pangw’ena Traditional Ceremony Northern Province Organising Committee Chairperson, Navnit Patel, expressed confidence that everything is on course to hold the ceremony.



Mr Patel highlighted that the Committee has made significant progress in holding the event as the major works have been done.



He mentioned that the grading of the roads has been done, while the installation of flat stones and the construction of 22 pit latrines are underway.



“As a committee, we are very much ready to hold the ceremony as the major works have been done, and we are grateful to Mungwi Town Council for grading the roads on time. We are only left with a few things to work on, and we hope everything will be in place by 3rd August 2024. Otherwise, we are good to go,” he said.



Mr Patel has since encouraged the Subcommittees for the ceremony to remain committed to their assignments.



Mr Patel said this at the Ukusefya Pangw’ena traditional ceremony preparatory meeting at the Ng’wena Arena in Mungwi District.



And Ukusefya Pangw’ena Organising Committee Secretary, Richard Mukuka, highlighted the activities that will be held prior to and after the ceremony.



He mentioned hosting of a dinner, business expositions, and the street carnival, as some of the activities lined-up, which are meant to create hype for the main event.



“The Ukusefya Pangw’ena calendar of events includes a corporate sponsor audience with Paramount Chief Chitimukulu, a business exposition, the Kasama Street Carnival, and a cultural exposition from the 18 Ulubemba chiefdoms, among others.



“As you may be aware, Ulubemba comprises 18 Chiefdoms from Northern and Muchinga Provinces, so we will have all these represented at the ceremony,” he noted.



The Ukusefya Pangw’ena Traditional ceremony will be held in Mungwi from August 8 to 10, 2024.



President Hakainde Hichilema is expected to grace the event.