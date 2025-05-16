UMODZI KUM’MAWA DEVELOPMENT COALITION DECLARES SUPPORT FOR ANTI-DRUG THEFT PROTEST



Lusaka… Thursday May 15, 2025 — The KUM’MAWA Development Coalition, also known as Umodzi Kum’mawa, has announced its support for a planned protest led by the Socialist Party’s youth wing against the “systemic theft of drugs” at the Ministry of Health.





In a statement issued by the coalition’s spokesperson, Mr. Chanoda Frackson Ngwira, the group affirmed its solidarity with the protest scheduled for tomorrow.



Mr. Ngwira said that the demonstration follows revelations made by the United States embassy regarding widespread drug theft within the ministry.





According to Mr. Ngwira, Umodzi Kum’mawa views the issue as a national crisis that threatens the well-being of communities, particularly in Eastern and Lusaka Provinces.





He emphasized that the coalition, which functions as a pressure group, is committed to promoting transparency, accountability, and public welfare.





He further urged all relevant stakeholders to come together in addressing the thefts and to work collectively toward protecting the health of citizens.





Mr. Ngwira confirmed that the coalition would participate in the protest “in full throatal.”