Umodzi Party Urges Mutharika to Suspend Energy Minister Over Fuel Crisis

The opposition Umodzi (UP) Party has called on President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika to suspend Energy Minister Jean Mathanga for failing to provide solutions to the ongoing fuel shortage.

Party leader Thomas Kaumba made the remarks in a letter released on April 22 titled “The Fall of a Government Built on Lies.”

Kaumba also urged the government to reinstate its fuel import policy and engage opposition leaders, including Dr Lazarus Chakwera, in efforts to address the crisis.

He said the fuel and foreign exchange shortages require urgent solutions, a forward-looking strategy, and a strong commitment to improving the country’s economy.

In response, the President’s spokesperson, Cathy Maulidi, said she would comment on the matter in due course.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Shadreck Namalomba recently acknowledged that the fuel shortage has significantly affected the country.