UMWAKA, WAPWA…LET PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU COME HOME- Dr Nevers Mumba

UMWAKA, WAPWA…LET PRESIDENT ECL COME HOME



By Dr Nevers Mumba



In continuing with my theme for the last couple of statements, I wish to restate the idea, and my belief, that Zambia today is trapped in serious Lack of Trust. This mistrust lies at the centre of many of our national stand offs.

I have written before about its role in the Bill 7 debate, with sharp reactions from some corners. However, the most painful and shameful expression of this unfortunate situation can be seen in the long delay in the burial of our late President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu.



This situation did not arise by chance. It is driven by deep suspicion among political players. That suspicion is fed by political differences, tribal thinking, past bad history and, more than anything else, political propaganda.

Too many people have found it easier to spread fear and half truths than to build trust. They prey on the real insecurities, struggles and poverty of the people, even though they know that national development is a slow process and it requires patience.





The result is clear for all to see. Our public discourse, especially on social media, is now filled with insults and hatred. Debate has been replaced by abuse. Anger has taken the place of empathy.

In such an atmosphere, even death cannot unite us. The delay in laying President Lungu to rest, for example, is not an isolated failure. It is part of a bigger problem, and a direct result of the mistrust we have allowed to grow.





There is an old truth, in the Bible, that says’ how good and pleasant it is when people choose to live together in unity.’ That truth matters now more than ever. Without unity, Lack of Trust deepens. Without working together, even moments that should humble us, such as a funeral, only divide us further.





As we come to the end of this year, there can be no more excuses. This situation has reached its dead end and it is no longer acceptable.





Someone, somewhere, must rise above politics and make the first move. The mortal remains of President Lungu must be brought back to the land of his forefathers. He must be buried with empathy, and with dignity.



He must be allowed to rest.



Please, Let President ECL come home.