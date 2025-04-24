UN CONCERNED OVER SECURITY IN HAITI



THE United Nations says security in Haiti is deteriorating and the magnitude of the violence has sown panic among the Haitian population.



María Isabel Salvador, the special representative for Haiti told the Security Council that stepping up international support for Haiti is more critical than ever and urged member states to support the 2025 Humanitarian Response Plan.



Salvador commended Kenya’s steadfast leadership and thanked all contributing member states.



She adds that all member states must increase support to Haiti security forces, particularly the Multinational Security Support Mission.



Haiti’s ambassador Ericq Pierre, says Haiti is prepared to discuss and support, as appropriate, any initiatives of its traditional partners aimed at helping rid the country of gangs that terrorize the population.