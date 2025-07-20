UN experts cast blame on Rwanda and Uganda, what are they doing inDRC?

Rwanda is in “command and control” of M23 rebels in the eastern

Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda has “unilaterally

doubled its military presence” in the DRC, and armed groups –

including those aligned to the Congolese government – are

committing rights violations against civilians, according to a

group of United Nations experts.



An as-yet unpublished report from UN experts on DRC that was

leaked to the media and seen by Al Jazeera describes violations

by all parties to the conflict and blames neighbouring

governments for allegedly exploiting and escalating the current

crisis.



The report was submitted to the UN Security Council in May, the

Reuters news agency reported. It is expected to be released

soon, a UN expert who contributed to the report told Al Jazeera

on condition of anonymity, without specifying a date.

While analysts see these reports as an essential tool of

accountability, Kigali and Kampala have called the experts

biased.



Neither government replied to Al Jazeera’s request for comment

about the contents of the report, but both have repeatedly

denied the accusations levelled against them.

Meanwhile, the new findings risk putting a damper on the

cautious optimism garnered by the signing of a peace deal

between Rwanda and the DRC in the US last month, and ongoing

Qatar-mediated peace talks between Kinshasa and M23.



For years, M23, which the UN says is backed by Rwanda – a

charge Kigali denies – has been embroiled in conflict with the

Congolese army and its allied militias known as Wazalendo.

Early this year, M23 made rapid advances, seizing control of

Goma and Bukavu, the capitals of North Kivu and South Kivu,

respectively, which it still holds today.



The latest UN experts report – the first since M23’s advance –

offers a stark assessment of the conflict, placing blame on

Rwanda for facilitating the rapid expansion of the rebel

forces.



Rwanda is providing “critical support” to M23, which takes

“instructions” from Rwanda’s government and intelligence

services, said the report.



In previous reports, the UN experts found there were some

3,000-4,000 Rwandan troops fighting alongside M23 in the DRC.

“One week prior to the [M23] Goma attack, Rwandan officials

confidentially informed the Group [of experts] that President

Paul Kagame had decided to imminently take control of Goma and

Bukavu,” the new report alleged.



Rwanda has repeatedly denied backing M23, while Kigali has

sharply criticised the UN experts.



“These reports were written long ago,” President Paul Kagame

said at a news conference in Kigali on July 4, after the

contents of the report started circulating in international

media.



“They come here just to confirm a narrative they already had,”

the Rwandan leader said about the UN panel of experts.

Kagame likened the experts to an arsonist who torches a house

but also acts as both judge and prosecutor. “The very ones who

burned the [house] are the ones in the seat to judge and

prosecute.”



The report by UN experts, however, only reasserted its

criticism of Kigali.

The Rwandan army’s “de facto direction and effective control”

over M23’s operations “render Rwanda liable for the actions” of

the group, the report said, arguing that Rwanda’s conduct meets

the threshold for international sanctions.



Last month’s US-brokered deal between the DRC and Rwanda does

not include M23, but it stipulates that all parties should

comply with the Qatar peace process. It also highlights that

the Congolese government should facilitate the disengagement of

the armed group, the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of

Rwanda (FDLR), which was established by Hutus linked to the

killings of Tutsis in the 1994 Rwanda genocide. Rwanda should

then lift its “defensive measures” inside the DRC, the

agreement said.



While Kigali has often argued that its actions in the DRC are

aimed at addressing longstanding security threats posed by the

FDLR, the UN experts assert that its actions went far beyond

legitimate security concerns.



The experts noted that “the final objective of Kigali was to

control the territory of the DRC and its natural resources.”

Their report details how minerals, including coltan, were

looted from mines in towns seized by M23, then smuggled into

Rwanda. “Once in Rwanda, the looted minerals were mixed with

local production, effectively laundering them into the

downstream supply chain under the guise of Rwandan origin,” the

report said.



Part of the minerals smuggled to Rwanda were purchased by Boss

Mining Solutions Inc, represented by Eddy Habimana, who has

previously been implicated in the illegal trafficking of

minerals from the DRC, the report added.



Beyond Rwanda, the report also outlines violations of

international law by another neighbour, Uganda.

Amid the Rwanda/M23–DRC fighting, there was a “rapid military

build-up” by the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) in North

Kivu and Ituri provinces, the report said.



Troops significantly increased this year “effectively doubling

Uganda’s footprint in the country”, it added.

The Ugandan army, which has conducted joint operations with the

Congolese military against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF),

a rebel movement with origins in Uganda, since 2023,

“unilaterally” increased its troop presence in eastern DRC, the

report added.



“The DRC government confirmed that the new UPDF deployment was

executed without its prior approval, and that UPDF was

undertaking unilateral initiatives outside the framework of

joint operations with the [Congolese army],” the report read.

The deployment, according to the panel of experts, raised

questions about Kampala’s motives, particularly given past

allegations of UPDF support to M23. While Uganda claimed the

troop movements were defensive and aimed at securing its

economic interests, the report says their positioning created a

de facto buffer zone that shielded M23 from northern

counterattacks.



In response, Uganda’s ambassador to the UN, Adonia Ayebare,

wrote on X that the report “contains falsehoods” and attempts

to undermine the joint military operation with the DRC. He said

Uganda will make an official statement after publication of the

report.



​​General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Uganda’s army commander also

posted on X, saying: “While the UN so called ‘Group of Experts’

writes biased reports against us, we (UPDF) continue to save

the lives of human beings in our region.”



The report by the UN experts had called out “repeated

incendiary public statements” by Kainerugaba in which they said

he emphasised close cooperation between the UPDF and the

Rwandan army.



The report also accused Thomas Lubanga, a former ICC convict

living in Kampala, of forming a politico-military movement to

oppose the Congolese government, “with at least moral and

passive endorsement from the Ugandan authorities”.

However, addressing journalists in Kampala on July 16, Lubanga

said he is in forced exile because of persecution by Kinshasa,

and if his movement had been receiving support from Uganda, it

“would find itself on Kinshasa’s doorstep today”.



Kristof Titeca, a professor at the University of Antwerp who

recently published a report on Uganda’s operations in DRC,

urges readers to view the UN report and the backlash it has

provoked in the context of regional dynamics.



Kigali and Kampala share overlapping interests in the DRC –

chiefly concerning security, political influence, and economic

access – but these interests also place them in a complex

relationship of both cooperation and competition, he said.

Titeca argues that the resurgence and rapid expansion of M23

was, in part, triggered by Kigali’s fear that Kampala might

encroach on its influence in eastern DRC after Uganda allowed

its soldiers to enter DRC in pursuit of the ADF.



As M23 gained ground towards the end of 2024, Uganda reacted

with troop deployments, particularly aimed at preventing the

rebels – and by extension, Rwanda – from entering areas it sees

as its sphere of interest.



Titeca says the military manoeuvres were as much a strategic

message to Rwanda as they were about protecting Ugandan

interests.



Drawing from movements and postures observed since late 2024,

Titeca suggests that Kigali and Kampala may have an implicit

understanding of their respective zones of influence.

“Some people think there might be some agreement between

Kampala and Kigali on their area of interest,” he said.

In eastern DRC, “they are friends and also enemies at the same

time,” he added, referring to Uganda and Rwanda.



For the UN experts, Kinshasa bears some responsibility, too. On

the Congolese side, the report paints a picture of a state

under siege, struggling to maintain sovereignty over its

eastern territories.



The government continued to rely heavily on irregular Wazalendo

groups, and on the FDLR, despite the latter being under UN

sanctions, as proxies in its fight against M23 and the Rwandan

army.



While strategic, the report says, this alliance has worsened

the security and human rights situation, contributing to

reprisal attacks, child recruitment and sexual violence.

As it called out M23’s actions during the taking of Goma and

Bukavu, the report also documented a pattern of grave

international humanitarian law and rights violations –

including looting, sexual violence, and killings – by

retreating Congolese soldiers and Wazalendo fighters at the

same time.



“These abuses occurred in a climate of impunity, in the general

context of a weakening chain of command,” it said.

Al Jazeera sought a response to these claims from the Congolese

government, but received no reply.

In dismissing the report, the Rwandan president accused the

panel of perpetuating a biased narrative against Kigali and of

ignoring Congolese government complicity with the FDLR, which

he says continues to spread anti-Tutsi views that led to the

1994 genocide.



“All the reports, 75 percent of them, blame AFC/M23 and

Rwanda,” Kagame said at the July 4 news conference. “You will

find they never write anything comprehensive about FDLR or how

Congolese institutions spread hate and genocide ideology. How

can experts not see that?”



Speaking to Al Jazeera, Rwandan analyst Thierry Gatete echoed

Kagame’s criticisms, questioning the credibility of the UN

panel and alleging that they rarely conduct field research.

“They sit in New York or Paris and rely on testimonies from

Congolese officials or FDLR sympathisers,” he said.



The report notes that Rwanda denied the group of experts access

to Kigali. However, Gatete says Rwanda initially cooperated

with the panel but later gave up because the reports were

consistently biased and, in his view, inconsequential. “Nobody

takes what they write seriously,” he said.



While Rwanda and Uganda view the UN reports as biased, others

see them as essential tools for accountability.

Stewart Muhindo, a researcher with Congolese civil society

group LUCHA, said the panel provides critical evidence that

challenges both state and non-state actors.



“The panel tells hard truths,” he noted, pointing out that the

report also criticises the DRC government for its continued

collaboration with the FDLR, despite promises to end the

alliance. “It’s not just about blaming Rwanda.”



Muhindo also agrees with UN experts that the DRC’s reliance on

Wazalendo fighters has exacerbated the humanitarian crisis.

These irregular forces, though not sanctioned like the FDLR,

have been implicated in atrocities, including attacks on

civilians and the recruitment of child soldiers, he said.



“Despite ongoing peacemaking initiatives, efforts to stabilise

the region continue to face significant challenges,” the UN

experts said in the report. “Civilians bore the brunt of the

conflict, enduring widespread displacement, insecurity, and

grave violations of international humanitarian and human rights

law.”