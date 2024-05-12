UN General Assembly supports Palestine’s membership application

The United Nations General Assembly voted in favor of allowing Palestine to become a full member of the UN. They also recommended that the UN Security Council look into the request and approve it.

The 193-member General Assembly voted to see if many countries support Palestine becoming a full member of the UN. This would mean that the world officially recognizes Palestine as a state. The United States said no to this in the UN Security Council last month.

The group agreed on a decision with 143 members voting yes and nine voting no, including the US and Israel. Another 25 countries chose not to vote. It doesn’t make Palestinians full members of the UN, but it does say they are able to become members.

The agreement says that Palestine is a state. It suggests that the country should be allowed to join the group and recommends that the Security Council think about it in a positive way.

The Palestinians want to be full members of the UN. This comes after seven months of fighting between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza. Also, Israel is building more homes in the West Bank, which the UN says is against the law.

“We want peace and freedom,” said Palestinian UN Ambassador Riyad Mansour before the vote. Voting yes means supporting the existence of Palestinians and does not mean being against any state. Please rewrite the following text in simpler language. Thank”It is putting money into peace. ”

“He said voting yes is the right thing to do and people clapped. ”

The UN Charter says that countries who want to join the UN must want peace and agree to follow the rules in the Charter. They must also be able to carry out the responsibilities in the Charter.

“Many of you hate Jews, so you don’t care that Palestinians don’t want peace,” said UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan, speaking after Mansour. He said the assembly tore up the UN Charter. He used a small machine to destroy a copy of the Charter at the podium.

“Erdan said that he is disappointed in you. ”

To join the UN as a full member, a country’s application must first be approved by the Security Council, which has 15 members, and then by the General Assembly. If the council votes for the measure again, it will probably be vetoed by the US.

Additional UN rights More rights from the United Nations

Deputy US Ambassador Robert Wood said that taking action at the UN without working with other countries is not a good idea. The plan for two separate states will not move forward.

“We did not vote against a Palestinian state. We have been very clear that we support it and want to help make it happen. ” Instead, it means they recognize that the only way to become a state is by talking and making agreements with each other, he said.

The United Nations has supported a plan for two separate countries to live next to each other with safe and agreed upon borders. Palestinians want to have their own country in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, which were taken by Israel in a war in 1967 with other countries in the area.

The resolution passed on Friday gives the Palestinians more rights and privileges starting in September 2024. They will have a seat among the UN members in the assembly hall, but they won’t be able to vote.

The Palestinians are now considered a state by the UN, even though they are not official members. This happened in 2012.

The Palestinian Authority represents them at the UN. They have some control over the West Bank. Hamas removed the Palestinian Authority from control in Gaza in 2007. Hamas, a group that wants to destroy Israel, started the attack on Israel on October 7th. This led to Israel attacking Gaza.

Erdan said on Monday that if the General Assembly passed the resolution, he thinks that Washington will reduce the money it gives to the United Nations and its groups.

According to US law, Washington can’t give money to any UN group that lets in a group without all the internationally accepted rights of being a country. In 2011, the United States stopped giving money to UNESCO, the UN cultural agency, because the Palestinians became a full member.

On Thursday, 25 Republican US senators – more than half of the party’s members in the chamber – introduced a bill to make the rules stricter and stop money going to any group that supports the Palestinians. The Senate, which is controlled by President Joe Biden’s Democrats, probably won’t approve the bill.