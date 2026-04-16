UN Push to Correct the True Size of Africa: Global Move to Replace Mercator Map



For centuries, the world has used the Mercator projection, which makes Africa appear smaller than it actually is while enlarging regions like Europe and Greenland.





Togo is now leading a campaign at the United Nations to replace it with the Equal Earth projection, backed by the African Union’s 55 member states.





The Equal Earth Map shows continents in their correct proportions, revealing Africa’s true scale…large enough to contain the United States, China, India, and most of Europe.





Foreign Minister Robert Dussey says the move is about correcting global misrepresentation and changing how Africa is viewed in education and international discourse.-M21