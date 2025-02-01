UN RAPPORTEUR PRAISES GOVERNMENT FOR LEGAL REFORMS, ADVOCATES FOR MORE PROGRESS



THE United Nations (UN) Rapporteur on the right to freedom of expression and opinion Irene Khan has commended government for its commitment to legal reforms aimed at strengthening democracy, transparency and freedom of expression.





Khan praised government’s adoption of the Access to Information Act stating that adopting such a law makes a landmark achievement in promoting transparency and accountability.



“It is now crucial that this law is fully implemented, including through the full operationalisation of the Human Rights Commission as the access to information agency,” she said.





She also welcomed the decriminalisation of the defamation of the president, describing it as a crucial step toward protecting free speech.



Khan further urged for action to consolidate these gains ahead of the 2026 general elections.





“Legal reform is imperative but equally, there is also the need for clear policies to ensure that police and prosecutorial authorities apply the laws in a fair and non-discriminatory manner,” she said.



While acknowledging these strides, Khan called for continued legal reforms to address remaining restrictions on free expression.





She highlighted provisions on criminal libel, seditious practices and cybercrimes which she said should be reviewed to prevent their misuse in curbing critical voices.



Khan also urged government to accelerate the repeal and replacement of the Public Order Act, a law that has long been used to regulate public gatherings.





She added that government should also ensure fair and consistent application of laws in order to enhance the country’s democratic standing.



Khan further noted the importance of independent institutions such as the judiciary, the Electoral Commission and the Independent Broadcasting Authority in safeguarding democratic processes.





She encouraged government to continue strengthening these bodies to ensure they function free from political influence.



“Respect for freedom of opinion and expression is vital for Zambia’s development as well as democracy,” she said.





With all the reforms being implemented and suggestions for change, Khan concluded that Zambia had made progress in promoting freedom of expression since the UPND took over government.



By Catherine Pule

Kalemba,