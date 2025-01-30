UN rapporteur thanks government for facilitating her visit



THE United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Opinion and Expression Irene Khan has expressed gratitude to the Zambian government for inviting her to visit the country to assess issues related to the right to freedom of expression and opinion.





Khan who arrived in the country on January 20, 2025, is on a 10 day assignment which ends on Friday 31, this week.





Speaking when she paid a courtesy call on the first deputy speaker Attractor Chisangano yesterday, Khan revealed that she was the first rapporteur to visit the country in the last seven years which she stated emphasised the importance that government places in advancing the rights that cut across, from development to democracy.





She noted that freedom of expression and opinion is one of the most important ones as it cuts across all the other human rights.



“I’m the first rapporteur to make a visit in the last seven years or so it emphasises the importance that the government places in advancing the rights that cut across from development to democracy and to empower citizens and the civil society.”





“I want to emphasise that of all the human rights that we know, it is actually one of the most important one because it is as important for democracy as it is for development. It is as important for development as for elections. I’m very pleased that the government of Zambia invited me to visit,” she stated.



The special envoy is expected to hold a press conference on the last day of her visit this Friday to report to the country her findings.





And Chisangano expressed gratitude to Khani for having recognised the crucial role that the National Assembly plays in upholding the right to freedom of expression and opinion.





“The National Assembly of Zambia is grateful that you recognise the role that it plays in upholding the role of the media and citizen’s right to freedom of expression. It is through parliament that the necessary legal framework for the protection of the right of freedom of expression is promoted,” she stated.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, January 30, 2025