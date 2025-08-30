UN REPOSITIONS OPERATIONS AND REALIGNS PROGRAMMES IN VIEW OF EVOLVING LANDSCAPES





The United Nations in Zambia says it has taken steps to reposition itself both programmatically and operationally in an effort to strengthen the Organization and ensure its sustainability in a rapidly evolving landscape.





This follows the Launch of the UN 80 by the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres early this year.



The initiative is aimed at optimizing the implementation of mandates from Member States, and realigning UN programmes to respond more effectively to development priorities.





In a statement issued to ZNBC News, the repositioning of the UN in Zambia will include reassessing financial impacts, streamlining common operations, and sharpening the focus of programmes.





The repositioning will also see some UN agencies adapting their operational models by establishing multi-country offices such as UNAIDS office which will combine Zambia with Zimbabwe while ensuring the physical presence of a smaller staff component in ea

h location.





The UN however said UNHCR’s Representative will continue to be based in Zambia, while extending coverage to Malawi.





They have further noted that these adjustments reflect the UN’s efforts to strengthen regional collaboration and ensure efficient use of resources.





UN Resident Coordinator Beatrice Mutali assured the government and citizens that it will accelerate sustainable development and advance progress toward the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the SDGs.





This is according to a statement issued by UN Information Centre Public Information Assistant Charles Nonde.



ZNBC