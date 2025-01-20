UN SECRETARY GENERAL STILL HAVE THE COMPLAINT REGARDING PF VIOLENCE



Patriotic Front’s Hypocrisy on Human Rights an insult to the memory of those who suffered under their regime.





Fellow countrymen and women, it has come to my attention that the Patriotic Front (PF), our former ruling party, is advancing plans to report the current government under President Hakainde Hichilema to the United Nations (UN) for alleged human rights violations. While it is within their rights to raise concerns, it is critical to remind them and the nation of the legacy of violence and corruption they left behind





The PF’s governance was marred by numerous human rights abuses and acts of violence that claimed the lives of innocent Zambians. The United Nations Secretary-General’s office still holds my active official complaint, submitted in 2021, which details these abuses. This complaint names victims and implicates specific government officials from the PF era. Ironically, Professor Nkandu Luo, who now leads the PF’s campaign, is among those reported to the UN Human Rights Commission before the case was escalated to the Secretary-General.





A few months ago, I engaged with the UN to address misleading narratives about Zambia’s current human rights situation. The UN team, which was highly cooperative, provided factual insights contradicting claims being propagated. I also offered my assistance in providing accurate information about Zambia’s progress in human rights, contrasting where we were under the PF and where we stand today.





The PF must confront its own chaotic and lawless legacy. One glaring example is Shebby Chilekwa, who brutally murdered Lawrence Banda in 2016 but was shielded by the PF leadership, including then-President Edgar Lungu. Chilekwa remained free until the change of government. Bringing individuals like Chilekwa to justice is not a violation of human rights it is a demonstration of justice. It is laughable that those who enabled such crimes now portray themselves as victims. In countries where leadership integrity is paramount, Mr. Lungu would face serious consequences for harboring criminals like Shebby. Are these the people the UN should entertain?





Sadly, even the UPND government has fallen short in addressing all the violence engineered by the PF. There are still unresolved cases, such as the killings of Nsama Nsama, Vespers, Obed Bwalya, Joseph Kaunda, Kennedy Mudenda, Malesu Mukonka, Frank Mugala, Mapenzi Chibulo and all those who perished in the gassing. Independent police officers know who committed these crimes, yet justice remains elusive. Many more victims died under the PF’s violent reign, and while I commend the UPND for some of their actions, more needs to be done to hold these perpetrators accountable to ensure that we don’t go back to this nightmare again.





Caging individuals who looted public resources is not a violation of human rights; rather, it is a step toward justice. When public officials embezzle funds, they indirectly harm millions by denying them access to essential services like healthcare, education, and food security. Prosecuting such individuals is not just legal it is moral.If ministers like Chitotela and Chilangwa were found guilty of burning other people’s property, it speaks volumes about the low caliber of leadership that governed under the PF administration. This behavior explains why thuggery and lawlessness flourished, as those in power set a poor example. Even former President Edgar Lungu openly admitted at one point that thugs were an integral part of his leadership.





Furthermore, I have urged the UN to begin addressing Zambia’s human rights violations starting from 2015 to 2021, during the PF’s time in power. Only after these cases have been fully addressed can we evaluate any alleged violations from 2021 to date. Let’s see if those crying foul today can withstand such scrutiny.





The PF’s attempt to rewrite history and position themselves as victims is not only hypocritical but also an insult to the memory of those who suffered under their regime. The international community must recognize this ploy for what it is a desperate attempt to divert attention from their own atrocities.Zambia deserves justice, not a circus of fabricated narratives. Let us remain vigilant and ensure that the truth prevails.



