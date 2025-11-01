UN Security Council has adopted a historic resolution endorsing Morocco’s Autonomy Plan  under Moroccan sovereignty

 BREAKING NEWS



✅ The UN Security Council  has adopted a historic resolution endorsing Morocco’s Autonomy Plan ❤️ under Moroccan sovereignty!





✅ 11 votes in favor: United States , France , United Kingdom , South Korea , Denmark , Slovenia , Greece , Guyana , Sierra Leone , Somalia , Panama 





 3 abstentions: Russia , China , Pakistan 



⬛️ 1 non-participation: Algeria 



 0 against.



By reaffirming Autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty as the most realistic and credible solution, and urging the UN Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy to hold negotiations based on the Autonomy Initiative, the Security Council adopted Resolution 2797 on Friday, October 31, 2025.





This resolution marks a turning point in resolving the Moroccan Sahara dispute , signaling the endgame for Algeria, and raising questions about its willingness to turn the page on half a century of hostility and look toward the future. ✨