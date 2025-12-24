🇺🇸🇻🇪 UN SECURITY COUNCIL MEETS ON VENEZUELA AS U.S. PURSUES THIRD OIL TANKER, DEATH TOLL HITS 105





The UN Security Council held an emergency meeting Tuesday as tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela escalate.



U.S. Ambassador Mike Waltz:





“Maduro’s ability to sell Venezuela’s oil enabled his fraudulent claim to power and his narco-terrorist activities.”



The U.S. does not recognize Maduro’s government and will impose sanctions “to the fullest extent.”





Venezuela accused the U.S. of being the aggressor and provoking conflict, saying they would not “lose their composure” defending their nation.



Russia and China reaffirmed support for Venezuela’s sovereignty.





The result: debate, not action.



Meanwhile, the U.S. Coast Guard is actively pursuing a third Venezuelan oil tanker, the Bella One.





A second vessel, the Centuries, was intercepted over the weekend.



The first seized tanker is headed to Texas.





Trump’s warning to Maduro:



“If he plays tough, it’ll be the last time he’ll ever be able to play tough.”



Source: NewsNation, SOUTHCOM