UN SPECIAL RAPPORTEUR COURTESY VISIT ON PRESIDENT HICHILEMA CONCLUDING MISSION



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

31st January 2025



….UN Special Rapporteur Finds Significant Human Rights Improvements in Zambia





Lusaka, Zambia – 31st January 2025 – The United Nations Special Rapporteur on the right to freedom of expression and opinion, Irene Khan, has concluded her visit to Zambia, finding significant improvements in the country’s human rights landscape since the New Dawn administration assumed office.





Khan’s visit, the first by a UN special envoy on civil and political rights in eight years, marks an important turning point for Zambia as it prepares for its next general elections.



“My overall observation is that there has been a significant political transition with the victory of the UPND and an end to a decade of rule that was marked with great human rights violations,” Khan stated during her meeting with President Hakainde Hichilema.





The Special Rapporteur praised the government’s openness to engaging with the international human rights system and addressing challenges constructively. During her visit, she met with various stakeholders, including government officials, civil society organizations, and individuals, to assess the current state of civil and political rights.





Khan acknowledged the need for continuous progress in strengthening human rights and commended the government’s commitment to upholding fundamental freedoms.



President Hichilema reaffirmed his government’s commitment to improving human rights, stating that fundamental freedoms, such as freedom of expression, must be upheld.





The Special Rapporteur’s preliminary findings have been shared with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and a final report, along with the government’s response, will be submitted to the UN Human Rights Council in June.



Commenting on today’s meeting, President Hakainde Hichilema’s Special Assistant for Legal Affairs, Christopher Mundia said,





“We are very happy to open our Government to international scrutiny – we respect the rule of law, transparency and accountability. Today’s comments made by the UN Special Rapporteur makes clear that human rights conditions are improving in Zambia. But we know there is more work to be done. The President is absolutely committed to guaranteeing the protection of Citizens rights.”



