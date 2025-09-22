UN SPECIAL RAPPORTEUR DEMANDS ZAMBIAN GOVT RESPONSE ON PERSECUTION OF JOURNALIST THOMAS ALLAN ZGAMBO





United Nations Special Rapporteur on freedom of expression and opinion, Irene Khan, has asked the Zambian government to submit a report of the repeated detention and prosecution of Thomas Allan Zgambo for issues that are a direct result of his work as an investigative journalist.





In a letter to the Zambian government, Ms Khan expressed concern regarding the arrest, detentions and proceedings initiated against Zgambo, which appears directly linked to his journalistic work and exercise of his right to freedom.if expression and opinion.





The Special Rapporteur also expressed deep concerns about the weaponisation of criminal law, including the use of vague or overly broad provisions such as those related to sedition, to suppress dissent and silence critical voices, stating that the use of such legal instruments against journalists undermines press freedom and democratic and civic space. This is incompatible with Zambia’s obligations under international human rights law.





The Special Rapporteur is particularly concerned about the broader implications of this case for media freedom and freedom of expression in Zambia.





Tonight we publish the full text of the communication of the Special Rapporteur to the government of President Hakainde Hichilema.





