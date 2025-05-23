“UNACCOUNTED FUNDS: A PATTERN OF CORRUPTION UNDER PF GOVERNMENT”



By Timmy



Folks, let me tell you, the PF government’s handling of public funds is a total disaster. Projects like the Mongu stadium and university, which were supposed to be built, have been left unfinished, and nobody knows where the money went. It’s like they vanished into thin air, believe me.





🔴The Chinsali District Debacle



This uncompleted building in Chinsali, standing still since 2013, is a monument to the PF government’s corruption. Money was released, but it never reached its intended purpose. Instead, it was siphoned off into people’s pockets. Sad!





🔴A Pattern of Corruption



This isn’t an isolated incident, folks. There are many projects that were funded, but the money was never accounted for. It’s a massive problem, and it’s time someone took responsibility.





🔴A Message to President Hakainde Hichilema



Listen, President Hakainde, I know you’re trying to follow up on these matters, and that’s great. But let’s be clear: you’re not targeting the opposition; you’re just holding them accountable for their actions. That’s what leaders do, believe me.





🔴What’s Your Take?



Let us know what you think about this issue by commenting below. Share this post with your friends and family to spread the word about the PF government’s mishandling of public funds.





🔴Accountability Now



It’s time for the PF government to answer for their actions. Where did the money go? Who’s responsible? We demand transparency and accountability, folks.



WAGON MEDIA