UNANSWERED QUESTIONS THAT ZAMBIANS’ STILL DESERVE TO KNOW



By Timmy



As Zambians, we must never shy away from seeking the truth, especially on matters that concern how public resources were managed in the past. Our people have carried the burden of corruption and mismanagement for far too long, and even as the New Dawn Government under President Hakainde Hichilema works hard to rebuild the economy, these lingering questions must still be answered.





Mr. Mundubile, with all due respect, the citizens of Zambia are still asking:



1. Is it true that you got road contracts worth ZMW400 million since PF power took over, but only implemented works worth less than ZMW200 million despite being paid the full ZMW400 million?





2. Is it true that in Sinda you were paid 100% of the contract value, but only delivered less than 40% of the works under a company known as Build Trust?





3. Were you used as a conduit for siphoning money from government coffers on behalf of the former goverment of which you where party off ?



4. Were your companies part of a larger scheme to divert government funds into PF party activities instead of delivering services to the people?





These are not small allegations they are questions that cut to the very heart of accountability, transparency, and justice. And yet, instead of addressing them, some leaders from the previous administration now attempt to portray themselves as defenders of the people, pretending that Zambians are not asking these very serious questions.





The truth is: Zambians are asking. They want clarity. They deserve honesty. And until these matters are openly addressed, the credibility of those involved will remain in doubt.





The UPND government has committed itself to fighting corruption and ensuring that public funds are used for development, not political enrichment. That is why citizens continue to place their confidence in President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership because they can see a clear break from the past.





But for true healing and accountability, those who held power before must step forward and respond. Pretending these questions do not exist will not erase them.





Fellow citizens, do you also want answers to these questions?

Share, comment, and like our page because accountability belongs to the people.



WAGON MEDIA