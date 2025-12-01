Uncertainty Clouds Kanye West Concert in Johannesburg

Kanye West South Africa Concert Faces Uncertainty Amid Organisers’ Silence

Concerns are mounting over Kanye West’s scheduled Johannesburg concert on 13 December, as organisers Monyake Group remain largely silent.

While tickets are still being sold, fans are left in limbo about whether the performance will go ahead as planned.

The doubts follow the recent cancellation of Kanye’s Brazilian show in São Paulo, which was set for 29 November.

Brazil Concert Cancelled

The Brazil show was abruptly called off after the Interlagos Racetrack revoked its venue agreement, with city officials refusing to provide a public space for the event.

Organisers said that despite extensive preparations and meeting Kanye’s high production requirements, no alternative venue could be secured in time.

With great regret, we announce that the concert of artist Kanye West (YE), scheduled for November 29, 2025, in São Paulo, will not be held. Unfortunately, the authorisation to use the Interlagos Racetrack has been revoked unilaterally by the public administration, completely escaping our performing sphere,” said organisers in a statement.

Fans Wary Ahead of Johannesburg Show

In South Africa, the lack of promotion or updates from Monyake Group has sparked skepticism among fans. Many have questioned the legitimacy of the concert, with some even suggesting it could be a scam. Social media has seen heated debates over the organisers’ credibility, increasing anxiety as the event date approaches.

Ticket Sales Continue Amid Questions

Despite the controversy, tickets for the Johannesburg performance remain available. Fans are calling on organisers for clear communication, worried that the South African show could face a similar fate as the Brazilian event.