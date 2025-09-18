Underground Maneuvers: Is Bill 7 a Secret Deal or a Public Right?- Sensio Banda

Underground Maneuvers: Is Bill 7 a Secret Deal or a Public Right?

Amos Chanda’s recent remarks have raised serious concern about the constitutional reform process. His acknowledgement of “underground consultations” with select stakeholders on Bill 7 raises questions about transparency and genuine public participation. The constitution, as the supreme law of the land, necessitates that any proposal to amend it be subjected to broad, inclusive, and open consultation with citizens.

Molding narrative around bill 7 through backroom negotiations and private discussions, rather than through a transparent national dialogue, is undemocratic and risks producing a constitution tailored to narrow interests rather than reflecting the collective will of the people. Public trust in the process, the content of the amendments, and the legitimacy of the final document is essential. Without openness, inclusivity, and fairness, the outcome risks being dismissed as illegitimate and lacking broad support.

A credible constitutional reform process cannot be hidden from the people and must be conducted openly, allowing every citizen an opportunity to contribute to shaping the country’s future. The notion of “underground consultations” contradicts the principle of participatory democracy and the guidance provided by the Constitutional Court’s ruling on the matter.

UPND government must be reminded that, key stakeholders have already expressed their views on the UPND government-led constitutional reform process, and the Constitutional Court’s judgment offered clear guidance. It is now incumbent upon the government to respect these principles, act transparently, and do the right thing.

The Struggle Continues.

Sensio Banda

Former Member of Parliament

Kasenengwa Constituency

Eastern Province