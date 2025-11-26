 Understanding Bill No. 7 — What Is the UPND Proposing?

By George Mtonga

There has been a lot of discussion about Constitution Amendment Bill No. 7 of 2025, so here’s a simple breakdown of what the Bill is about:

✔️ Increases number of constituencies — from 156 to 211.

✔️ Introduces proportional representation seats for women, youth, and persons with disabilities.



✔️ Harmonises terms of office between Parliament and local government.

✔️ Changes by-election rules (no by-elections close to general elections).

✔️ Updates nomination and governance procedures to align with modern electoral standards.

Why the Bill Matters

The goal is to make Zambia’s political system more inclusive, more representative, and better aligned with population growth and district expansion over the years.

Bottom Line

Bill No. 7 aims to modernize Zambia’s electoral framework and broaden representation. Whether one supports or opposes it, understanding what’s actually in the Bill helps us debate from a place of facts, not fear.