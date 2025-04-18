#GUEST ARTICLE: UNDERSTANDING THE NEW CYBER SECURITY, CYBER CRIMES LAW 2025



What every Zambian must know, and how to stay safe!



My Fellow Citizens, on 8th April 2025, President Hakainde Hichilema, signed into law the Cyber Crimes Act No. 4 of 2025, replacing the 2021 version with more modern and inclusive provisions—a crucial step in making our country safer in this digital age.



As someone who deeply believes in law, order and citizen protection, allow me to break down some of the most important sections in this new law that affect you, your children, your phones, and your future.



I will do this in plain language that’s easy to understand, with the actual sections from the law quoted, so that you can know your rights and stay on the right side of the law.



Let’s get into it right away.



1. ONLINE CHILD PROTECTION (Sections 15–17)



Children must be safe, on the street and online and this law makes sure they are.



– It’s illegal to send, view, share or store child pornography (Section 15).



– Grooming a child online, even just talking to build emotional trust for abuse, is a serious crime (Section 17).



– Soliciting a child for sexual activity online is now punishable by up to 25 years in prison (Section 16).



Why This Matters: Every Zambian child deserves to grow up free from digital predators and harmful content. This new law protects them and punishes offenders severely.



2. SECRETLY RECORDING PRIVATE CONVERSATIONS IS NOW ILLEGAL (Section 10)



You now cannot record someone’s private conversation, without telling them first. Even if you are part of the conversation, it’s a crime.



Penalty: Up to 2 years imprisonment or a fine of 200,000 penalty units.



Exceptions: Law enforcement officers can however record conversations, but can only do so under very specific legal conditions—such as a serious threat to life or property.



Why This Matters: This protects your right to privacy and stops the misuse of hidden recordings to damage others.



3. ONLINE SCAMS, FAKE ACCOUNTS & IDENTITY THEFT (Sections 12–14)



Have you ever seen fake loan offers, investment schemes, or people using someone else’s name or photos to deceive others? Well, it’s now a crime and offenders will be jailed.



– Online fraud and misrepresentation are punishable by up to 5 years (Section 12).



– Cyber extortion, such as threatening to leak someone’s private videos, pictures or information to gain money or favors—is now also a crime (Section 13).



– Using another person’s ID or password to gain access or impersonate them is also illegal (Section 14)—with penalties of up to 10 years in prison.



Why This Matters: These laws protect innocent people from losing money, having their reputations damaged, or being tricked by online con artists.



4. CYBER HARASSMENT and EMOTIONAL ABUSE (Section 22)



– No one has the right to use the internet to humiliate, harass, or emotionally damage someone else.



– Repeatedly sending insulting, vulgar, or obscene content to someone is illegal.



– Creating social media content or sharing false and damaging images, rumors or posts about someone to hurt their reputation, is also now a cyber crime.



Penalty: Up to 2 years in prison or 200,000 penalty units.



Why This Matters: Everyone deserves dignity—especially women, girls, and the vulnerable. Social media shouldn’t be a weapon, people shouldn’t use social media to insult others etc



5. MALICIOUS SOFTWARE and HACKING (Sections 3, 4 & 8)



It is now a criminal offense to:



– Hack into someone’s computer or system (Section 3),



– Tamper with their files or programs (Section 4),



– Install malware or viruses to damage their devices (Section 8).



Penalties range from 5 years to 15 years imprisonment.



Why This Matters: This protects businesses, banks, schools and you—the citizens—against data breaches, blackmail and system crashes.



6. CHILD ONLINE TRAFFICKING (Section 18)



It is now a crime to use a computer or mobile phone to lure or traffic people, especially minors.



Penalty: 25 years to life imprisonment.



Why This Matters: This makes Zambia safer for children and young girls, and closes the door on digital slavery.



HOW CAN YOU STAY SAFE?

– Don’t create social media videos or posts with false information, ensure your information is verifiable.



– Don’t share or forward private messages, pictures or video recordings without people’s consent.



– Don’t share false information or insult others online—it could be harassment.



– Never try to access someone’s phone, email, or social media without their permission.



– Understand these laws and teach your children how to stay safe.



– Report suspicious online activity to authorities.



FINAL WORD FROM ME TO YOU:

Unlike the propaganda and lies flying around regarding these new laws, the truth is that the new Cyber Crimes Act is here to protect you—not to scare you. It protects your data, your voice, your dignity and your children.



Let’s become responsible digital citizens, don’t post things that will get you in trouble. If you’re a law abiding citizen, then this new law should not affect you in any way.



Let’s learn these laws and share this post to help others understand them too.



Together, for a Better Zambia!!



By Sylvester Munanjala

Politician / Entrepreneur



Kalemba April 18, 2025