UNDERTAKER NOW BORN AGAIN

The famous Wrestler Mark Calaway, known as “The Undertaker”, also known by the surname of “Satan”, gave his life to Christ in November of last year.

Born into a Catholic family, The Undertaker always believed in God but knew he wasn’t living for him. His wife, fellow wrestler Michelle McCool persisted though in inviting him to church.

In a press interview, he claimed he could not imagine being accepted into a church, and he expected judgment, but instead he found grace and acceptance. He said, “I found myself being kind of tense and pensive to kind of leaning in and like, wow this is pretty cool. And that started my journey back to leading my life the way I should…. I’m not perfect. I’m still in my process. I’m getting there but I spend a lot more time these days reading my Bible.”

No one is too far gone to come back to Jesus! No matter what you’ve done, he’s waiting for you with open arms!