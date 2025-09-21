Underworld figure Nafiz Modack sentenced to seven years for corruption





Cape Town underworld figure Nafiz Modack has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for corruption, with three years suspended for five years, meaning he will serve seven years behind bars.





The Cape Town Regional Court delivered the sentence on Friday, 19 September 2025, also declaring Modack unfit to possess a firearm.





Modack, 44, was convicted on 6 June 2025 for his role in corrupt dealings with former senior police officer Brigadier Kolindren Govender.





Investigations by the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation unit found that Modack paid Govender R146,000 in exchange for protection and preferential treatment.





Govender, who has since pleaded guilty and been sentenced, shielded Modack from police action by preventing cooperation between SAPS officers.





His interference ensured that a Mercedes-Benz belonging to Modack central to an investigation at Cape Town Central SAPS was never seized.





The sentencing marks another blow against corruption involving high-ranking law enforcement and organised crime figures in the Western Cape.