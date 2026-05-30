By Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

Undi Beauty Phiri says she Just Participated in UPND Primaries But Did Not Resign as Deputy PS





Undi‑Phiri Dismisses Resignation Rumor



Acting Northern Province Permanent Secretary Beauty Undi-Phiri says she did not resign from her position to apply for adoption as a Member of Parliament on the UPND ticket .





Ms. Undi-Phiri says rumors on social media alleging that she resigned from her role and applied for adoption under UPND are false.



Ms. Undi-Phiri says the allegations are baseless and unsubstantiated.





She has challenged those championing such lies to show evidence of her resignation letter or application for adoption.



Ms. Undi-Phiri told ZNBC news in an interview that she remains dedicated to serving in her role with professionalism.





Meanwhile, Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana has reminded the media to fact-check any information before airing or posting content.





Secretary to Cabinet Patrick Kangwa has directed civil servants that participated in UPND primary elections, but were not adopted and have returned to their previous offices to immediately vacate those offices.





Former Ambassador to Ethiopia reported the case to the Anti-Corruption Commission of former Northern Province Deputy Permanent Secretary, Beauty Undi Phiri and district commissioners for Lupososhi and Mbala districts who have since returned to their offices after being rejected.





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Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa has directed that appropriate action be taken against all public officers who participated in political activities without formally resigning before May 15, 2026, and are still serving in Government offices.





Mr. Kangwa said the officers had violated the Public Service Code of Ethics, commonly known as the Red Book, and must comply with the earlier circular issued by Cabinet Office.





He explained that the circular was aimed at protecting the integrity and impartiality of the Public Service as it implements Government programmes before, during and after elections.





Mr. Kangwa made the remarks in Lusaka when he officially opened the fifth Senior Public Service Management Meeting.





He further urged Permanent Secretaries to remain neutral in the execution of their duties and ensure that all actions taken are properly documented.