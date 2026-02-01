Undocumented Mozambican national, Arrested in DJ Warras Murder



Police have made a significant breakthrough in the high-profile murder investigation of popular media personality Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock with the arrest of a second suspect.





Gauteng’s Serious and Violent Crimes Investigation Provincial Investigation Unit, acting on crime intelligence, apprehended a 25‑year‑old undocumented Mozambican national in the Marathon informal settlement in Primrose, Ekurhuleni, at about 20h00 on 30 January 2026.





The operation, supported by Crime Intelligence and the Ekurhuleni Metro Police, took place without incident.



The suspect is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 2 February 2026, on charges of murder and contravention of the Immigration Act.





This arrest follows the earlier detention of Victor Mthethowakhe Majola, who was arrested in connection with the case and denied bail by a magistrate on 26 January 2026 amid concerns he might evade trial.





DJ Warras, a well‑known DJ, radio and television presenter, and entrepreneur, was fatally shot in central Johannesburg on 16 December 2025.





Police continue to investigate, with sources indicating the latest arrest could be a key step toward identifying those responsible for planning and executing the murder.