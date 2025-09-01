Unemployment fuels gender-based violence crisis in South Africa



High unemployment is a major driver of Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) in South Africa, according to a lecture at Nelson Mandela University honoring activist Dr Brigalia Bam.





Dr Bam warned that poverty and joblessness create conditions that heighten violence, particularly against women.



“Economic dependence and frustration can lead to violent behaviors,” she said, stressing the need for stronger role models and a shift in societal values.





Research backs these concerns. A 2024 Human Sciences Research Council study found that one in three women has suffered physical intimate partner violence, while the South African Medical Research Council reports that three women are killed daily by partners.





Although government initiatives such as the National Strategic Plan on GBVF and the new National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide focus on empowerment and legislative reform, activists argue that addressing unemployment and entrenched gender norms is vital.





Experts are calling for holistic solutions from job creation to community programs to tackle what has been described as South Africa’s “second pandemic.”