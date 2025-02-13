UNESCO GRANTS $95,000 TO BOOST ZAMBIA’S CREATIVE INDUSTRY



The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has approved over $95,000 in funding to the National Arts Council of Zambia (NAC) to strengthen Zambia’s arts business environment.



The grant, issued under the International Fund for Cultural Diversity (IFCD), was announced during the 18th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions, held at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, France, from February 11 to 14, 2025, according to a statement by Naomi Mweemba, First Secretary (Press) at the Embassy of the Republic of Zambia in Paris.



The IFCD allocated a total of $1,023,290.65 for 12 approved projects across UNESCO’s five electoral groups, marking the first time Zambia has received IFCD support.



Project to Reform Cultural Policies and Support Artists, the 18-month project, spearheaded by the National Arts Council of Zambia (NAC), aims to review and revise regulatory frameworks, including the National Arts Council of Zambia Act and the Theatres and Cinematography Exhibitions Act. Develop National Arts Labour Standards and a Code of Conduct to promote fair labor practices and conduct national consultations to guide the policy revision process.



The reforms will complement Zambia’s existing initiatives, such as the National Arts Policy and the National Film Policy, by modernizing outdated laws and creating a solid foundation for long-term governance of the creative industry.



Government’s Commitment to Creative Sector Growth, speaking on behalf of the Zambian delegation, Ministry of Youth, Sport, and Arts Permanent Secretary Mr. Chama Fumba, highlighted that the funding aligns with President Hakainde Hichilema’s vision to transform the creative sector into a key driver of economic growth.



“The government is committed to placing the creative sector at the center of economic growth due to its potential to create future businesses and jobs,” said Mr. Fumba.



He emphasized that the project will focus on revising the NAC Act to ensure it better supports the business aspects of the creative sector, in line with the government’s economic transformation agenda.



In a call for artists to seize opportunities, Mr. Fumba further challenged Zambian artists to actively participate in the country’s economic development:



“The government has created the necessary conditions for artists to thrive, providing tools and resources that align with their aspirations to become economically viable and support their growth,” he said.



Expected impact of the project, the project is expected to improve artists’ working conditions and labor rights through new labor standards and fair compensation practices. Promote gender equality and youth participation in the creative industries. Further strengthen regulatory frameworks that govern the cultural and creative industries and address gaps in outdated legislation, ensuring that business aspects of the arts sector are prioritized.



Zambia’s milestone on the global creative stage the approval of this project under the UNESCO IFCD marks a significant milestone for Zambia’s creative industries, placing the country on the path to unlocking the economic potential of its arts sector.



This initiative is set to foster sustainable livelihoods for Zambian artists and position the country as a key player in the global creative economy, while attracting further international partnerships and investments.