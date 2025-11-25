‘Unheard of’: Zimbabwean tycoon Sir Wicknell Chivayo splurges R92m on donations

Zimbabwean tycoon and tenderpreneur Sir Wicknell Chivayo is trending after he splurged over $5.3 million, which amounts to R92 million, on his birthday.

The 45-year-old business tycoon, who was named Africa’s second biggest philanthropist earlier this year by Fortune Africa Magazine, went all out for his birthday.

SIR WICKNELL CHIVAYO SPLURGES R92 MILLION ON BIRTHDAY DONATIONS

The Zimbabwean billionaire donated expensive cars, buses and cash to various organisations, his church and women’s empowerment initiatives.

Thanks to his huge social media following, Chivayo often trends whenever he posts or is posted about. The owner of Intratrek Zimbabwe took to social media to announce his birthday donations.

Among the donations were six 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 VXR vehicles worth $1,140,000 (R19.8 million) to Zimbabwe’s ruling party, Zanu PF’s Women’s League top brass.

The Women’s League also received ten Toyota Hilux double cabs valued at $650,000 (R11.3 million) and five additional double cabs to the Young Women for Economic Development (4ED) initiative, totalling $325,000 (R5.6 million).

However, Sir Wicknell Chivayo, who has close ties with President Emmerson Mnangagwa, also made cash donations to the two organisations, with the Women’s League receiving $100,000 (about R1.7 million) and Young Women 4ED receiving $500,000 (approximately R8.7 million).

His donations come against the backdrop of calls by several heads of state and international organisations for the emancipation and empowerment of women worldwide.

However, his birthday spree was not limited to women, but also extended his generosity to his church, Johanne Masowe Chishanu Church.

Chivayo, who is a devoted member of the Johanne Masowe Chishanu church, donated ten 75-seater buses to the church.

Two more buses were donated to local schools, bringing his birthday generosity to a whopping $5,235,000, which amounts to R92 million.

Despite living lavishly, donations have fast become his signature. This is not the first time he has made similar donations.

In recent years, he has been recognising some of Zimbabwe’s great talents, heroes and institutions.

Last year, he hogged headlines when he donated R18 million to the ZCC church after attending their annual Easter gathering with the Zimbabwean president.

CHIVAYO’S COLOURFUL BUSINESS PORTFOLIO REVEALED

No doubt his donations have been making headlines, with many acknowledging his act of kindness. However, others were quick to drag his colourful business portfolio into the mix.

The publication has since connected the dots about his streams of income from transport and logistics to tenders.

Sir Wicknell Chivayo once revealed that he is into transport and logistics, majoring in fuel transportation.

His company also plies several routes in the region and is arguably one of the biggest fuel transporters in the SADC region.

However, he also doubles as a tenderpreneur. Over the years, he has won several multimillion-dollar tenders across Africa, primarily in the energy sector, through his parent company, Intratrek.

The company majors in engineering, procurement, and construction within the renewable energy sector. Intratrek has expanded its business to Kenya, Nigeria and Tanzania.

Thanks to the company’s success, he has had the opportunity to rub shoulders with several prominent public figures and heads of state.

Some of the heads of state who have hosted Sir Wicknell Chivayo include Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, Kenyan President William Ruto, and Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In 2016, during a radio interview with Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa, Chivayo revealed that he had made a fortune from tenders across Africa.

However, many find it puzzling that at the age of 19, he was already a millionaire.