Unidentified Fighter Jets Spotted Over Afghanistan Heading Toward Iran



Local reports indicate at least eight unidentified military aircraft have crossed Afghan airspace, heading west toward Iran, raising concerns over unusual aerial activity.





The aircraft were reportedly flying with transponders turned off, making them invisible to civilian tracking systems — a pattern often associated with sensitive military movements.





The development comes amid peak regional tensions, with Afghanistan seen as a key transit corridor connecting operational zones.





No official confirmation has been issued regarding the origin or mission of the aircraft, adding to uncertainty surrounding the situation.