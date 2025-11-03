UNIP, MMD, PF SHOULD SHARE THE BLAME FOR LOAD SHEDDING – Mutale Nalumango

UNIP, MMD, PF SHOULD SHARE THE BLAME FOR LOAD SHEDDING – VEEP





By Shadreck Jere – News Diggers



VICE-President Mutale Nalumango says UPND should not be blamed for the current load shedding, arguing that UNIP, MMD and PF should shoulder some of the blame.





She adds that UPND could have done better if it had found a better power generation base from the previous governments.