UNIP, MMD, PF SHOULD SHARE THE BLAME FOR LOAD SHEDDING – Mutale Nalumango

UNIP, MMD, PF SHOULD SHARE THE BLAME FOR LOAD SHEDDING – VEEP
By Shadreck Jere – News Diggers
VICE-President Mutale Nalumango says UPND should not be blamed for the current load shedding, arguing that UNIP, MMD and PF should shoulder some of the blame.
She adds that UPND could have done better if it had found a better power generation base from the previous governments.
A sign of how narrow those that making noise about power are in their thinking. Emotional thinking using hormones to speak out without having taken time to gather the facts.
Are these the kind of leaders you want? Where they will spend more time talking about and showing you how little they understand issues? Then what will they be doing in office when the clearly dont even understand what they will be doing in that office tgey seem so eager to aspire for? Remember GiGO? Garbage in Garbage out? That is what you will get.