UNIP URGES ZAMBIANS TO SHUN TRIBAL POLITICS



THE United National Independence Party (UNIP) has called on Zambians to move away from tribal talk, describing it as divisive and detrimental to national unity.





UNIP Political Bureau Chairman, Mubanga Chileshe, expressed concern that some politicians have resorted to using tribal rhetoric as a means to remain politically relevant.





Speaking in an interview with RCV News in Lusaka, Mr. Chileshe said the party’s founding father, Dr. Kenneth Kaunda, had already set the foundation for unity through the “One Zambia, One Nation” slogan.





“It is unfortunate that in 2025, the country is still grappling with issues of tribalism,” said Mr. Chileshe.





He has since urged Zambians to desist from supporting or engaging in political activities that promote tribal divisions, emphasizing the need to uphold peace and unity in the nation.



RCV