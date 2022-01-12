Tunisia get Dilamba treatment from Janny’s watch

TUNISIA were this afternoon given a bitter taste of poor refeering in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations being held in Cameroon by Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe.

The Cathage Eagles, as the Tunisian team is known, are the tournament’s highest ranked team and were expected to make an easy meal of the boys from desert dusty dunes of Bamako, Mali but things unravelled as they went one bill down.

Nose bloodied but with time to stage a comeback, a Mbala mafia, in the name of Janny Sikazwe however blew his final whistle in the 85th minute drawing protests from the Tunisians.

Having noted that his Seiko watch from Kamwala could have misled him, Janny gave the game more time but again in the 89th minute brought it to a premature halt.

This final premature enjaculation of sound from the Zambian referee’s whistle threw the Tunisians in a mud frenzy as they sought to remove the Nakonde rice from his tummy.

Despite their livid protests, however, Janny could not get the game up again and brought it to a premature end.

Mali won the game by one goal to nil.

Caption: Janny Sikazwe leaving the studium with security personnel

Kalemba January 12, 2022