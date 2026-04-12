UNITE BEHIND KALABA’S CITIZEN FIRST PARTY OR FORGET UNSEATING UPND

By Peter Sitolo (Political Analyst)

WITH less than four months to go before the August 2026 general election, Zambia’s opposition parties face a stark reality: unite behind a single banner or risk being relegated to the periphery of power.

Indeed, time is ticking, and Zambians are eager to see opposition parties unite, not just as a coalition, but as a beacon of hope that can seize this moment and chart a new course for Zambia’s future.

The ruling UPND has failed to deliver on key campaign promises, including reducing the price of mealie meal to K50 and fertilizer to K250. Instead, commodity prices have skyrocketed, leaving many Zambians struggling to make ends meet.

Amidst this backdrop, Harry Kalaba’s Citizen First (CF) party is emerging as a beacon of hope for the opposition.

With its focus on economic empowerment, job creation, and social welfare, the CF’s manifesto offers a compelling alternative to the current government’s policies. But it’s not just the policies that make Kalaba a viable option – it’s his ability to bring people together.

As a seasoned politician with a track record of building consensus, Kalaba is seen as the missing piece in Zambia’s opposition puzzle. His leadership style, which emphasizes unity and inclusivity, resonates with many Zambians tired of the usual politics of division and name-calling.

So, what does Kalaba’s CF party plan to do differently? Let’s dive into the manifesto:

His administration intends to revive Zambia’s agricultural sector. “We will put farmers first,” Kalaba declares. “We will provide affordable fertilizer, seeds, and equipment, and ensure our markets are open to local produce.”

The CF plans to turbocharge infrastructure development, by building roads, bridges, and dams that connect Zambia to the region and the world, creating thousands of jobs.

It further intends to revolutionize healthcare, by making healthcare affordable and accessible to all, with no more long queues or unaffordable medicines.

In terms of boosting the economy, the CF will promote private sector growth, entrepreneurship, and innovation, supporting local businesses and creating jobs for youth.

Now, the question on everyone’s lips is: will opposition parties put aside their differences and unite behind Kalaba’s CF, or continue to fragment and risk losing the election?

Indeed, Zambians are ready for change. It’s their hope that opposition parties will unite under Kalaba’s CF for a common goal and stronger alternative. Time is ticking – let them, for once, put the country first.

The urgency is real; let opposition leaders ditch personal interests and unite under a common vision. The time for change is now, and Kalaba’s CF is a fair shot at a better Zambia.

Ends….