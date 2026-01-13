UNITE NOW OR ELSE …, BINWELL WARNS OPPOSITION



ZAMBIANS are looking for change in 2026 and they think supporting the opposition will make it happen, Movement for Good Governance Ichabaiche leader Binwell Mpundu has said.





Mpundu, who is Nkana independent member of Parliament, said the electorate had lost hope in the United Party for National Development government and were yearning for the opposition to unite and become the perfect alternative government.





“With the squabbles amongst you, just how will you inspire hope in the people who are growing hopeless by the day? How do you even inspire us your younger ones to follow and unite with you?” Mpundu said.





He noted young ones were being challenged on unity by a cross-section of society who felt only a united opposition could remove the incumbent incompetent regime.





“But when we look at what you are doing and how you are making unity look like a mission impossible everyday. The question is who do we even unite with? Is it ba kantwa nangu ba kantwe?” Mpundu asked.





“We have seen how greed and selfishness has destroyed leaders, groups and nations. Please, do not let yourselves be the latest addition to that record,” he said.





Mpundu declared his movement was ready to join hands with established opposition should they prioritise the country and the people as opposed to selfish pursuits.





“You have called us all sorts if names, that we lack experience and are immature to lead but your actions are becoming worser than the inexperience and immaturity we may seem to have. Anyways, what am I even saying? As you go to church today ask God to help you resolve your misunderstandings otherwise the books of history will never be full to hold a record of our actions and inactions,” Mpundu said.





“To my fellow young people, the Movement for Good Governance Ichabaice is open to you and therefore you have no reason to lose hope. Jump in now and let us make positive history together,” Mpundu said.



The Mast