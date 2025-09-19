UNITE OR DISBAND, CHUNGU WARNS OPPOSITION



FORMER Luanshya Member of Parliament Steve Chungu has warned that opposition political parties risk irrelevance if they fail to unite behind a single presidential candidate ahead of the 2026 general elections.





Speaking in an interview, Mr. Chungu said the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) and President Hakainde Hichilema could only be defeated if the opposition presented one strong candidate to represent all parties.





He disclosed that he would soon launch a campaign dubbed “One Opposition 2026 Presidential Candidate”, aimed at lobbying leaders of opposition political parties to rally behind one candidate.





The former government chief whip cautioned that going solo into the election would only hand UPND the advantage. He stressed that Zambians were eager to rally behind a united opposition front.





Mr. Chungu said the opposition must heed the voices of ordinary citizens if they are to form government in 2026. He further noted that the UPND had lost some support even in its traditional strongholds, creating an opportunity for the opposition if they acted in unity.





He called on the opposition to agree not only on one presidential candidate but also to adopt a common candidate strategy at all levels of government.



By Constance Shilengwe

RFM