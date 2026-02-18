BREAKING: FINALLY! United Nations experts reveal that Epstein’s offenses were so evil that they could rise to the level of “crimes against humanity” and call for a full investigation despite Trump dismissing it all as a “hoax.”









“Any suggestion that it is time to move on from the ‘Epstein files’ is unacceptable. It represents a failure of responsibility towards victims,” said a group of independent experts appointed by the UN Human Rights Council. Their statement comes in the wake of the release of millions of Epstein files by the Trump administration — although many of them remain improperly unredacted or unreleased entirely.





“So grave is the scale, nature, systematic character, and transnational reach of these atrocities against women and girls, that a number of them may reasonably meet the legal threshold of crimes against humanity,” the experts wrote.





Not only that, but the UNHRC panel is demanding an investigation into Epstein and his co-conspirators within the transnational elite. They believe that he was part of a “global criminal enterprise.” Even a cursory glance at the files released so far supports that assessment.





Jeffrey Epstein appears to have been running a vast sex trafficking network, providing children to powerful figures to abuse in return for access, money, and power.

It also seems highly likely that he filmed much of that abuse to use for blackmail. Whether or not that blackmail material included Trump remains to be seen, but we know that he and the pedophile billionaire were close friends and that Trump is accused of sexual abuse and rape in the files.





“All the allegations contained in the ‘Epstein Files’ are egregious in nature and require independent, thorough, and impartial investigation, as well as inquiries to determine how such crimes could have taken place for so long,” the experts stated.





“The reluctance to fully disclose information or broaden investigations, has left many survivors feeling retraumatized and subjected to what they describe as ‘institutional gaslighting’,” they added.