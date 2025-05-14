UNITED NATIONS PEACEKEEPING MINISTERIAL CONFERENCE OPENS IN BERLIN



United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, officially opened the 2025 United Nations Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference in Berlin, Germany.





The two-day conference attracted thousands of political and military leaders, along with institutions invested in global peacekeeping efforts.



Zambia was represented at the conference by Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary, Maambo Haamaundu, and Zambia Army Commander, Lieutenant General Geoffrey Zyeele.





Others in the delegation included Zambia Army Secretary, Brigadier General David Sanene, and Military Advisor at Zambia’s Mission to the United Nations in New York, Brigadier General Oliver Musonda.





Ministry of Defence Principal Public Relations Officer, Paul Shalala, stated that following the official opening, Haamaundu engaged in discussions with Namibia’s Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Frans Kapofi.





On Wednesday, Haamaundu was expected to present a national statement and make Zambia’s pledge for peacekeeping.





He was also scheduled to speak on the role Zambia played in peacekeeping efforts on the side-lines of the Ministerial Conference.