United States Secret Service Agent arrested for allegedly m@sturb@ting in hotel hallway

A member of the United States Secret Service has been arrested in Miami over allegations of public misconduct.

John Spillman was taken into custody and charged with indecent exposure after the incident, which reportedly occurred at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Miami Airport & Convention Center.

According to law enforcement, Spillman was accused of m@sturbating in a hotel hallway after allegedly following guests from the lobby area. Hotel security intervened and alerted authorities.

The agent was in Florida as part of a security detail linked to a visit by US President Donald Trump to Trump National Doral Golf Club for the 2026 PGA Cadillac Championship.

Officials said Spillman was off duty at the time of the incident. He appeared in court on Monday and remains in custody as the case proceeds.

In a statement, Secret Service Chief Richard Macauley condemned the alleged behaviour. “The alleged conduct is unacceptable and stands in stark contrast to the professionalism and integrity that I demand of our personnel,” he said.

The United States Secret Service has reportedly placed Spillman on leave while investigations continue.